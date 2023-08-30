KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo man accused of child molestation was sentenced on Thursday to more than three years in prison after he pleaded guilty in his case.

According to court documents, James Phillips pleaded guilty to two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Level 5 felony, and one count of neglect of a dependent.

Phillips was initially charged after he allegedly molested four children and coerced them to do drugs. According to previous reports, a female child told investigators at the time that he would touch her chest.

One of the children also said that Phillips used drugs in front of the children. Officials said at the time that Phillips tried to get a child to smoke marijuana multiple times, at one point putting a bong in their face and threatening to “whoop” them if they did not smoke.

According to the sentencing order, Phillips will serve more than three years in prison and will serve a year of in-home detention. After that portion of the sentence is complete, Phillips will serve more than two years on probation.