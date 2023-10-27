KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who is tied to a fraudulent purchase with a stolen credit card.

According to police, an employee at a Kokomo hospital reported that while working at the hospital she received messages about fraudulent purchases on her credit card. The hospital employee then realized her wallet was missing from her purse.

Large purchases were reportedly made by the theft suspect at Best Buy in Kokomo.

Police released the following security camera footage of an individual leaving Best Buy who investigators believe is the suspect in the fraud case.

Photo of a suspect accused of making a fraudulent purchase in Kokomo. (Kokomo PD)

Police ask anyone who can identify the suspect in the surveillance photo to contact Kokomo police at (765) 456-7017.