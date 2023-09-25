KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is investigating burglaries at two locations that occurred on Saturday.

First, officers responded to Southway Express, located at 100 block of W. Southway Blvd, in reference to a burglary to the business. Upon investigation, officers discovered electricity was cut to the business, and a drive-through window shattered.

Police believe the suspects entered the business, where they stole numerous items, including lottery tickets.

Surveillance cameras depicted several persons of interest.

Photo by: Kokomo PD

Photo by: Kokomo PD

Photo by: Kokomo PD

Photo by: Kokomo PD

Photo by: Kokomo PD

In addition, officers responded to Qwik Stop in reference to an attempted burglary.

Surveillance video shows two individuals attempting to open a drive-through window to the business.

Investigators said that it’s believed that both persons of interest are connected to both incidents.