KOKOMO, Ind. – After more than 16 years, investigators in Kokomo believe they’ve solved a cold case murder.

On Nov. 15, 2006, officers responded to the 1400 block of Armstrong St. where they found 20-year-old Chad Rouse dead from a gunshot wound.

Chad Rouse

A witness told police an unidentified man entered the home to rob the residence, leading to a fight between Rouse and the suspect. During the struggle, Rouse was shot in the back.

Over the years, the Kokomo Police Department followed up on numerous tips and leads. In February 2023, investigators indicated they were close to solving the case and had narrowed it down to a “very small group of people.”

On May 26, 2023, a Howard County grand jury indicted two people in connection with the case:

Kevin Maddox, 48; murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and conspiracy to commit robbery resulting in serious bodily injury

Amber Brigham, 36; conspiracy to commit robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and aiding, inducing or causing robbery resulting in serious bodily injury

Kevin Maddox (left) and Amber Brigham (right)/Howard County Jail

On Tuesday, after warrants were issued for both suspects, police arrested Maddox in Indianapolis and Brigham in Miami County. Assisting agencies included the FBI Indianapolis Violent Crimes Task Force, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Miami County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with additional information about the case should contact Captain Mike Banush at (765) 456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017. They can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS (8477).