KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police arrested 25 suspected drug dealers this year during an operation titled “Cracked Ice,” the Kokomo Police Department announced Thursday.

Officers and detectives with the KPD Drug Task Force initiation the operation in January of 2022. Police said during the operation’s investigative phase, detectives conducted about 77 controlled buys, purchasing various illicit drugs and prescription drugs being sold illegally, including methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, suboxone, Xanax, morphine and marijuana.

The controlled buys resulted in Howard County warrants being issued.

In August, police began arresting the suspected drug dealers through the execution of search warrants, traffic stops and “other investigative techniques,” said KPD. The department said officers also proactively patrolled Kokomo, which resulted in additional charges and arrests.

KPD noted that during the operation, they seized approximately 5.75 pounds of meth, 28.2 pounds of marijuana, 141 grams of MDMA, 64.51 grams of cocaine, 3.39 grams of heroin, 35 morphine pills, 24 Xanax pills, 13 suboxone pills, 398 counterfeit pills suspected of containing fentanyl, six illegal firearms and $9,200 in U.S. currency.

The following individuals were arrested on dealing charged:

Anthony Harland — dealing methamphetamine (2 counts), possession of methamphetamine

Antwon Abbott — dealing in a narcotic drug (2 counts), possession of marijuana

Larry Beets — dealing methamphetamine (2 counts), dealing in a narcotic drug

Jeffery Sarver — dealing methamphetamine (2 counts)

Anthony Williams — dealing in a narcotic drug (3 counts), possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana

Cody Collins — dealing methamphetamine (7 counts), dealing a controlled substance (2 counts)

Timothy Gibson — dealing methamphetamine

Reece Ayres — attempted dealing in a counterfeit substance, assisting a criminal, resisting law enforcement, escape

Charles Dockerty — dealing methamphetamine (4 counts)

Chad Gaddis — dealing cocaine, dealing marijuana (counts)

Jerry McKinney — dealing methamphetamine

Brian Bright — dealing methamphetamine

Carl Chandler — dealing methamphetamine (8 counts), dealing in a narcotic drug (2 counts)

Sondra Roe — dealing methamphetamine

Nathan McKinney — dealing methamphetamine (3 counts)

Lesa Young — dealing in a Schedule III controlled substance, dealing in a Schedule IV controlled substance

Vicki Gunter — dealing in a Schedule III controlled substance, dealing in a Schedule IV controlled substance (2 counts)

Larry Wilson — dealing in a narcotic drug (4 counts)

Markus Martin — dealing methamphetamine (3 counts)

Bobby Jones — dealing methamphetamine (4 counts), possession of methamphetamine

John Roark — dealing in a narcotic drug (4 counts), dealing in a Schedule IV controlled substance

Dustie Jackson-Roark — dealing in a narcotic drug

Talik Woodard — d ealing cocaine, dealing methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, dealing marijuana, felon in possession of a firearm

d Darneil Kinney — dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of marijuana, dealing marijuana, resisting law enforcement (3 counts), criminal recklessness, reckless driving

Marcus Herron — d ealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, maintaining a common nuisance

Joshua Johnson currently has an active warrant for dealing in a substance represented to be a controlled substance but has not been arrested, police said.

In addition to the drug dealing arrest, KPD said they also arrested Elijah Davis on charges of unlawful carrying of a handgun-prior felony conviction w/in last 15 years, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana and operator never licensed.

This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Sgt. Aaron Tarrh at 765-456-7204 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.