KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police arrested five people after investigating a home believed to be used to house large quantities of meth and marijuana.
Police said they received complaints about drugs being sold and used at a home with children present on W. Alto Road.
On Monday, Feb. 27, police conducted a traffic stop on S. Dixon Road. “This led to the execution of a search warrant at [redacted] W. Alto Road,” said Kokomo police.
Between the traffic stop and searching the home on W. Alto Road, police reportedly found 3.3 pounds of marijuana and THC products, 15 grams of meth, psychedelic mushrooms, 255 syringes, digital scales and numerous smoking devices.
Child Protective Scenes was requested to the scene because of the illegal drugs, as well as unsanitary living conditions. A 9-year-old boy and a 10-year-old boy were removed the home.
Police arrested the following people on the following preliminary charges:
- Patrishia Torivo
- Possession of methamphetamine over 10 grams
- Possession of a syringe
- Child neglect
- Maintaining a common nuisance
- Possession of paraphernalia
- Fernando Torivo
- Dealing marijuana
- Possession of Marijuana
- Maintaining a Common Nuisance
- Child Neglect
- Possession of Paraphernalia
- James Kemp
- Possession of methamphetamine over 10 grams
- Visiting a common nuisance
- Possession of a syringe
- Stefanie Lawless
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of marijuana
- Pamula Lawless was charged with the following offenses:
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Maintaining a common nuisance
- Child neglect
- Possession of paraphernalia
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Chad VanCamp 765-456-7204 or the Kokomo Police Department hotline at 765-456-7017. You may also qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.