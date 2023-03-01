KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police arrested five people after investigating a home believed to be used to house large quantities of meth and marijuana.

Police said they received complaints about drugs being sold and used at a home with children present on W. Alto Road.

On Monday, Feb. 27, police conducted a traffic stop on S. Dixon Road. “This led to the execution of a search warrant at [redacted] W. Alto Road,” said Kokomo police.

Between the traffic stop and searching the home on W. Alto Road, police reportedly found 3.3 pounds of marijuana and THC products, 15 grams of meth, psychedelic mushrooms, 255 syringes, digital scales and numerous smoking devices.

Child Protective Scenes was requested to the scene because of the illegal drugs, as well as unsanitary living conditions. A 9-year-old boy and a 10-year-old boy were removed the home.

Police arrested the following people on the following preliminary charges:

Patrishia Torivo Possession of methamphetamine over 10 grams Possession of a syringe Child neglect Maintaining a common nuisance Possession of paraphernalia

Fernando Torivo Dealing marijuana Possession of Marijuana Maintaining a Common Nuisance Child Neglect Possession of Paraphernalia

James Kemp Possession of methamphetamine over 10 grams Visiting a common nuisance Possession of a syringe

Stefanie Lawless Possession of methamphetamine Possession of marijuana

Pamula Lawless was charged with the following offenses: Possession of methamphetamine Maintaining a common nuisance Child neglect Possession of paraphernalia



Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Chad VanCamp 765-456-7204 or the Kokomo Police Department hotline at 765-456-7017. You may also qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.