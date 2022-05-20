KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting that sent a 16-year-old to the hospital.

At about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the Buddy’s Mart convenient store at 400 N. Apperson Way in response to a shooting. Officers found a 16-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds on nearby Jackson Street. The teen was taken to St. Vincent Hospital, and his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, according to the Kokomo Police Department.

Police said evidence indicates that the teen knows the person who shot him, but the 16-year-old would not cooperate with investigators at the hospital.

On Thursday, police executed a search warrant at a home in the 1100 block of S. Union Street. After the search and interviews with individuals, officers seized a firearm and detained a 16-year-old male on attempted murder and criminal recklessness charges.

This case remains an active investigation.

Anyone with additional information should call detective Erik Fogg at 765-456-7369 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You may qualify for a cash reward by contacting Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.