KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo police officer is facing a battery charge after Indiana State Police investigated a road rage incident in which the officer is accused of beating up a 60-year-old man.

ISP said its investigation into officer Roy Smith, age 42, began in June at the request of the Kokomo Police Department.

The investigation revealed that on May 22, Smith was off duty and in his personal vehicle when he and a 60-year-old Swayzee man were involved in a road rage incident on Southway Boulevard in Kokomo. Police said the situation escalated when Smith followed the man’s vehicle into the parking lot of a restaurant on Kokomo’s south side. Smith confronted and battered the man, leaving him with injuries to his face and ribs, state police said.

ISP said a special prosecutor from Tippecanoe County filed charges against Smith of battery resulting in serious bodily and disorderly conduct. Smith has a summons to appear in court.

KPD said Smith was placed on administrative leave on June 17, two days after the department learned that the suspect in the reported battery case was possibly an off-duty officer.

Smith has been employed with KPD since 2005.