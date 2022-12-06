KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two burglary suspects who entered a building and destroyed a large number of items.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, the two suspects were caught on surveillance footage outside 1816 West Deffenbaugh Street on Monday.

Photos of suspects released by KPD

Police said the suspects attempted to gain entry into a Coke vending machine before then managing to get inside the building. Once inside, the suspects stole items and broke a large number of items. Many of the items stolen from the building were located nearby the business.

Police described one of the suspects captured in the photographs as a heavy-set white male with curly hair wearing a “Looney Tunes style sweatshirt” along with red pants and possibly wearing glasses. The second suspect appears to have a thin build and was wearing dark clothing with his face covered.

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to contact Detective Brent Wines at (765) 456-7342 or the Kokomo Police Department hotline at (765) 456-7017.