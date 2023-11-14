KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police officers are investigating a vehicle theft from the Korner Kitchen on Nov. 14.

Officers responded to the car theft report at the 2000 block of North Washington on Tuesday. The victim reported that he went inside the business and left his Buick Lesabre running while inside.

Upon leaving the business, someone reportedly stole his vehicle.

Kokomo car theft person of interest (Kokomo PD)

Police released surveillance photos of a person of interest in the case.

If anyone can identify the person depicted in the photos or see a vehicle matching the description, they’re asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department.

This is a developing story.