KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo Police are looking for two individuals who allegedly participated in a scheme where four Indiana residents were defrauding Sam’s Club stores throughout the United States, resulting in the forfeiture of more than $100,000 in stolen cash and jewelry.

According to a news release from the department, police are currently looking for 32-year-old Preston Kai and 29-year-old Malaika Livers of Carmel. This comes after two others reportedly involved in the scheme, identified by police as 30-year-old Halton Kai and 30-year-old Aisha Peregrine of Avon, were taken into custody.

In late July, detectives from the Kokomo Police Department took a report from an investigator for Walmart/Sam’s Club. The investigator told the department he was investigating claims of fraud by two brothers and their wives at Sam’s Club locations throughout the country.

Officials said the suspects, identified as Preston Kai, Halton Kai, Livers and Peregrine, reportedly purchased jewelry and gift cards with stolen gift cards and returned the jewelry to other Sam’s Club locations for refunds. The Kokomo Sam’s Club reportedly refunded more than $37,000 to these suspects since December.

On Monday, four arrest warrants for the suspects were issued, as well as search warrants for their homes in Carmel and Avon. The arrest warrants included the following charges:

One count of corrupt business influence, a Level 5 felony;

One count of organized theft, a Level 6 felony;

Two counts of theft, a Level 6 felony.

One count of corrupt business influence, a Level 5 felony;

One count of organized theft, a Level 6 felony;

Three counts of theft, a Level 6 felony;

Two counts of forgery, a Level 6 felony.

One count of corrupt business influence, a Level 5 felony;

One count of organized theft, a Level 6 felony;

Four counts of forgery, a Level 6 felony;

Five counts of theft, a Level 6 felony;

One count of attempted theft, a Level 6 felony.

One count of corrupt business influence, a Level 5 felony;

One count of organized theft, a Level 6 felony;

Three counts of theft, a Level 6 felony.

According to the release, detectives from the Kokomo Police Department, along with other law enforcement officials from Carmel, Hendricks County and Indiana State Police, searched the Carmel and Avon homes on Tuesday. During the search, Peregrine and Halton Kai were taken into custody but Preston Kai and Livers were not located.

“Detectives confiscated over $100,000.00 in cash and stolen jewelry from the two residences,” the release said. “This case remains under investigation.”

Officials said that if anyone knows the location of Preston Kai or Livers, or has any additional information on the case, they are asked to call Captain Mike Banush at (765) 456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017. Anonymous tips can also be made by using the tip411 mobile application, by calling the Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS or by calling the Kokomo Police Department at (765) 457-1105.