KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo are asking for the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect caught on camera at a business.
The Kokomo Police Department said it was called to Doc’s Pool and Spas on Tuesday in reference to a burglary.
Police said the suspect entered the business sometime between Saturday and Tuesday and stole items.
Anyone with information on the suspect should call Detective Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. The public can leave anonymous tips by using the Kokomo Police tip411 app.