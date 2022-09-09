KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo are asking for the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect caught on camera at a business.

The Kokomo Police Department said it was called to Doc’s Pool and Spas on Tuesday in reference to a burglary.

Police said the suspect entered the business sometime between Saturday and Tuesday and stole items.

(Photo Provided By Kokomo Police Department)

(Photo Provided By Kokomo Police Department)

Anyone with information on the suspect should call Detective Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. The public can leave anonymous tips by using the Kokomo Police tip411 app.