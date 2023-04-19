KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is investigating a theft out of a local Rural King.

According to investigators, the suspect swapped UPC code stickers and left the store on S. Washington Street with four Hobart 210 MPV welders on March 1. The four welders were valued at $4,399.96.

Investigators believe the suspect used the same scheme to steal from various Rural Kings in Indiana in February and March.

The suspect is described as being around 5 foot 7 inches to 5 foot 10 inches with a husky build and multiple tattoos on his arms, neck and face. He is often with a female who appears to be in her late 40s to early 50s. She has brown hair and a thin build. They have been seen driving a mid-1990s gold Toyota Camry or Geo Prizm.

Anyone who has information can contact Detective Cameron Cunningham at 765-456-7136 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.

