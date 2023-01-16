KOKOMO, Ind. — Police and emergency responders in Kokomo spent a busy holiday weekend answering calls for possible drug overdoses.

Without toxicology testing, it may be impossible to say for sure, but the number of suspected overdoses is 11. That includes two young adults found dead in a mobile home on Goode Avenue.

The residence belonged to 27-year-old Melissa Moss. She was discovered dead along with Zachery Dunlap, age 26.

Family members said Moss had worked hard to become and stay sober after a drug possession conviction. She leaves behind a young daughter.

Autopsies for both were scheduled for Monday afternoon. The suspicion is that they may have used illegal drugs laced with something much stronger.

“I believe what has happened here is the drugs that have hit our area are laced with higher concentrations of fentanyl or methamphetamine,” said Howard County Coroner Dr. Steven Seele.

Kokomo police have the same suspicion. Major Brian Seldon likened local illegal drug use now to playing Russian Roulette.

Drug trafficking is an ongoing problem in Kokomo. In 2022, 39 deaths have been confirmed as being caused by a drug overdoses. That number could grow. Toxicology test results are still pending for another two suspected overdose deaths from last year.

Just last month, the Kokomo Public Library became the first location in the state to install a Narcan vending machine to increase availability of the opiate overdose antidote.