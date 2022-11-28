KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County woman has turned herself in nearly a month after police say a man died of an overdose from fentanyl that she sold him.

The charges against 37-year-old Courtnay Titus stem from a Sept. 29 incident where Kokomo Police found a man dead in a southside apartment complex. An autopsy on the man, KPD said, showed he died from fentanyl toxicity.

KPD opened an investigation into the OD which led them to Titus, an alleged drug dealer. A warrant was issued for Titus’ arrest out of Howard Superior Court on one count of dealing a controlled substance causing death, a level 1 felony.

Police said that on Wednesday, Nov. 23, Titus turned herself into the Howard County Criminal Justice Center. The case, KPD said, remains active.