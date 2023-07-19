LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Gary woman is being charged with neglect after police investigators believe her 3-year-old child got ahold of a gun and accidentally shot her and a man wanted for murder in the foot.

Ja’Lynn Artis, 21, was charged in Tippecanoe County on Wednesday with two counts of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.

According to court documents, Lafayette police officers were called to Romney Meadows Apartment Homes on Mount Court at approximately 8:30 p.m. on May 18 on a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived at the apartment and were told by the tenant that Ja’Lynn Artis and Trayshaun Smith, 23, had each been shot in the foot in the apartment and had driven to the hospital. Officers reported spotting blood in the apartment.

Trayshaun Smith | Tippecanoe County Jail

The tenant said she wasn’t home at the time of the shooting but rushed back after hearing about the incident to watch Artis’s two children while the injured pair were driven to the hospital.

According to court documents, neither Artis nor Smith would say how they were shot in the foot. Smith claimed to be walking outside when he was suddenly shot in the foot. Artis said Smith was playing video games in the apartment when she heard a gunshot and suddenly noticed her foot was numb.

Artis told police she never saw her 3-year-old with a gun but did admit to a gun being in the apartment, court records detail.

Police spoke with another individual, however, who told detectives that it was Artis’s 3-year-old child who accidentally shot the pair. According to an account reportedly told by Smith to the individual, Artis and Smith had been in the bedroom when the 3-year-old pulled a gun out from under the dresser and accidentally shot the pair through the foot.

The individual told police that a large amount of marijuana was also in the bedroom where Artis was staying with her children. Officers searched the apartment and found a half pound of marijuana along with two guns. One gun was in a purse in the closet in the children’s room while the other gun was on a shelf in the closet.

Officers located blood in the upstairs bedroom along with a bullet under the bed, court documents reveal.

Neglect charges were filed against Artis in the wake of these findings.

Smith was arrested and taken to Tippecanoe County Jail after police discovered he was wanted for murder on a warrant out of Cook County, Illinois.