The Dollar Tree on Pendleton Pike in Lawrence where a store employee was shot on Monday, May 8, 2023.

LAWRENCE, Ind. — A Dollar Tree employee is in critical condition after being shot on Monday afternoon.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. at a Dollar Tree located at 10555 Pendleton Pike.

Police said the victim was a female employee of the store and was transported from the scene in critical condition.

At this time, it is unclear if the shooting occurred inside or outside the Dollar Tree.

No further information has been released as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.