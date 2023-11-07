LAWRENCE, Ind. — Officials with the Lawrence Police Department have arrested a driver who was reportedly involved in a Sunday night hit-and-run crash in Lawrence that resulted in the death of a 30-year-old woman.

Police said that 18-year-old Hector Cuautle-Sanchez of Indianapolis has been preliminarily charged with one count of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in a fatality, a Level 4 felony, in relation to the Sunday night incident.

According to previous reports, a woman, identified by police as Jasmine D. Singleton, was reportedly struck by a vehicle in the 4400 block of North Franklin Road around 11:15 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses told police that an SUV reportedly hit Singleton and fled the scene.

Detectives with the Lawrence Police Department said in a news release that a black 2015 Chevrolet Equinox SUV was identified as the suspect vehicle. This comes after detectives reviewed video and license plate reader data. This led detectives to identifying the suspect driver as Cuautle-Sanchez.

According to the release, Cuautle-Sanchez told detectives that he saw Singleton in the road “too late to avoid striking her. and after doing so, panicked and drove away from the scene of the crash.”

Officials said the final charging decision will be made by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office in the next few days.