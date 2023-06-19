LAWRENCE, Ind. — Police in Lawrence continue to search for a killer after a 17-year-old is killed and another teen is wounded in a shooting over the weekend.

Lawrence police believe the deadly shooting at this apartment complex was targeted, which seems obvious because one apartment window was shattered from nearly two dozen gunshots.

Lawrence police were first called to the Harrison Place apartment early Saturday morning and found a 17-year-old shot to death. Another 17-year-old suffered a graze wound to the head and was taken to the hospital.

While police would not confirm how the shooting happened, evidence on scene indicates someone stood at close range to the apartment window and sprayed nearly 24 shots into the apartment.

“It’s a very bad situation,” said Alex Morales, who has family that lives in the complex.

Because of the holiday, the 17-year-old who died has not been identified by the coroner’s office. Still, neighbors and police agreed over the weekend, they wish teens would learn to settle disputes without gunfire.

“Gun violence is not the way to go. You can always settle things a proper and reasonable adult way,” said Morales.

“We’ve just to work around getting mad, grabbing a gun and hurting someone,” said Lawrence police Sgt. Matthew Miller.

While police haven’t solved the case yet, youth violence is obviously not unique to Lawrence.

So far this year Indianapolis has seen 12 homicides involving juvenile victims. That continues a trend of youth homicides being on the rise in recent years.

As for the murder in Lawrence, police have not released any information on a suspect.

One neighbor in an adjacent apartment claims a stray bullet tore a hole in her wall, but fortunately no one in her family was hurt.

So far no arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information can contact either the Lawrence Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.