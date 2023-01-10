LAWRENCE, Ind. — Police sources have confirmed that an officer with the Lawrence Police Department has been hospitalized after being shot in the line of duty.

FOX59/CBS4 has a crew near the intersection of 46th Street and Post Road, where there is a heavy police presence of Indianapolis and Lawrence officers. IMPD received a call to the area around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police sources confirm that the LPD officer was shot in the leg. A tourniquet was applied by other officers at the scene, who then drove the injured officer to Eskenazi Hospital.

The condition and identity of the officer are currently not known.

The Lawrence Fire Department confirmed the incident in a tweet around 10:10 p.m.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured officer as well as their family & their @Lawrence_Police family,” the tweet read.

Local pastor Rev. Dr. Charles Harrison tweeted about the incident Tuesday night.

“My prayers are with the Lawrence police officer who has been shot tonight,” Harrison tweeted at 9:45 p.m.