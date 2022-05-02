LEBANON, Ind. — A former Lebanon band teacher will serve more than three years on probation after pleading guilty to child solicitation.

Brian Boyer was accused in January 2021 of engaging in inappropriate conversations with what he believed was an underage female but, in reality, were only people pretending to be a minor. Boyer, who was a band teacher at Lebanon High School, was placed on administrative leave when the investigation came to light. He had been with the school since July 2019.

“The events that precede these charges did not involve any students at Lebanon Community School Corporation, and at this time, administrators have not received any report of misconduct involving our students. We will continue to investigate and fully cooperate with local law enforcement,” the school said previously in a statement.

Court records show Boyer pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of Level 5 felony child solicitation. As part of the agreement, he was sentenced to four years at the Indiana Department of Corrections with 280 days executed and the balance suspended. Boyer will serve the suspended portion of his time on probation.