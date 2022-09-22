LEBANON, Ind. — A Lebanon man who pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine in Parke, Clay and Vigo counties was also hiding loaded firearms inside his couch, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Max W. Woodard II, 57, was sentenced to ten years in federal prison.

According to court documents, Woodard’s meth trafficking was discovered after police pulled him over for a traffic violation on April 19 in Vigo County. Woodard had refused to comply with officers during the traffic stop and locked his vehicle doors.

After a K9 officer arrived on scene, the animal alerted officers to the presence of controlled substances inside the vehicle. Officers searched Woodard’s vehicle and found a black bag containing 477 grams of meth. Woodward had reportedly been on his way to Terre Haute to sell the drugs when he was stopped by police.

Documents also revealed that Woodard had hidden loaded firearms inside the couch of his Lebanon home. When officers searched his residence on April 20 officers found a loaded black 9mm handgun and a loaded .22 caliber handgun within his couch. A third party also surrendered two more firearms belonging to Woodard to police.

Woodard was ordered to serve five years of probation after completing his 10-year sentence in federal prison.