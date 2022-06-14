INDIANAPOLIS — Court records show license plate reader technology helped IMPD arrest a man for murder following a deadly shooting on Indy’s east side.

Police said a simple argument escalated to gunfire Sunday night in a parking lot along Mitthoefer Road.

According to court records, surveillance cameras at the shopping center recorded the suspect shooting into the victim’s car and driving away from the scene.

Officers then entered the suspect’s vehicle’s information into the Flock license plate reader system.

That allowed police to quickly track the suspect down to a home on Manor Court just over five miles away from the scene of the killing.

Ernesto Gillot denied taking part in the shooting, but the accused killer was arrested just hours after the killing took place.

“Our digital witnesses, our license plate readers, are making a difference in the city,” said IMPD commander Matthew Thomas.

Commander Thomas with IMPD’s Criminal Investigations Unit said last October the city had just two dozen stationary license plate readers.

That number has already increased to 70 readers city-wide, with plans to add 130 more readers in the coming months using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“In modern policing, videos are part of nearly every case we encounter and license plate readers are to that point where it’s a standard investigative step,” said Thomas.

In another case just last week attempted murder charges were filed against Maceo Roberts following a shooting in April.

Court records show Roberts was tracked down and arrested in Memphis Tennessee using Flock license plate readers. That’s why commander Thomas insists the readers are helping IMPD solve crimes.

“It acts as a force multiplier. It allows our officers to do more and get better results,” said Thomas.

Gillot is being held without bond at the Marion County jail. He’s due in court for an initial hearing on Wednesday.