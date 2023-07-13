INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears, Sheriff Kerry Forestal and Indianapolis Metro Police Assistant Chief Chris Bailey held a press conference into the death of Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm, Thursday afternoon.

During the press conference, Mears announced that Orlando Mitchell was officially charged with two counts of murder, robbery and escape in the death of Deputy Durm.

Additionally, the prosecutor’s office filed a request with the court to seek the death penalty against Mitchell.

“For decades, Deputy John Durm served our community with honor and dignity. Now, it is our duty to secure justice for Deputy Durm and his family,” Prosecutor Mears said. “The women and men of the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office express their utmost sympathy to the Durm family and law enforcement during this incredibly difficult time.”

Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal released the following statement:

Nobody should lose their life while trying to do their job, but that’s the reality law enforcement officers face every single day. Sadly, it became a reality on Monday when Deputy John Durm was taken from us at the hands of the accused. Kerry Forestal, Marion County Sheriff

Police say Deputy Durm was strangled to death by an inmate in the Marion County Jail during an escape attempt on Monday.

That inmate was identified as 34-year-old Orlando Mitchell and was returning from a hospital visit when he reportedly attacked Durm inside the center’s sally port and gained control of the sheriff’s van.

After fleeing in the van, the suspect crashed the vehicle off Prospect Street on Indy’s near east side.

Officials reported that Durm died from injuries sustained in the incident. Mitchell was also taken into custody shortly after it happened.

The probable cause affidavit went into detail explaining Mitchell and Durm both fell to the ground during the exchange while Mitchell continued to choke Durm until “he quits moving.”

Mitchell was in jail on a murder charge after being arrested for shooting his son’s mother outside of a daycare in 2022. After being spotted in downtown the day of that murder, IMPD officers shot Mitchell in the leg and took him into custody.

Court records filed last year show Mitchell had repeatedly threatened Krystal Walton’s life before that murder.

Mitchell is being held in the Johnson County Jail. He was officially charged with murder, robbery resulting in bodily injury, Level 2 Felony and escape while causing bodily injury, Level 4 Felony.

An initial hearing has not yet been scheduled as of Thursday afternoon.