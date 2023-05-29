LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A 32-year-old man from rural Logansport faces over half a dozen charges after leading police on a 16-minute chase that took out mailboxes, a water meter and damaged two Logansport police cruisers.

Jeffrey Wolfe was arrested after eventually crashing his pickup truck into a ravine and is being held in Cass County Jail. He faces felony charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle along with criminal mischief and unauthorized control of a vehicle. Wolfe also faces half a dozen misdemeanor charges including operating while intoxicated.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, officers spotted Wolfe’s speeding pickup on Saturday at 12:09 a.m. near 26th and High Street. An officer pulled Wolfe over but Wolfe ended up taking off and fleeing the traffic stop while the officer was speaking to him.

Police chased Wolfe up High Street and 450 East where Wolfe is accused of striking mailboxes and a Logansport Utilities water meter while driving off the road in attempt to evade police officers.

At one point, the sheriff’s department said Wolfe drove through a planted field and a residential yard near 275 North. Wolfe then traveled down 450 East where he struck police stop sticks at 200 North.

Wolfe reportedly kept driving despite his pickup truck’s tires being deflated by the stop sticks. The pursuit eventually ended after Wolfe drove off the roadway near Brian’s Way and struck a ravine embankment.

Wolfe was taken to a hospital where he was cleared by medical staff before being taken to Cass County Jail.

According to the sheriff’s department, Wolfe had been storing the pickup truck for a friend and hadn’t been authorized to drive the vehicle.

Two Logansport Police Department vehicles were damaged during the pursuit which lasted approximately 16 minutes and reached speeds of 80 miles per hour.