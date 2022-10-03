INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man with a long history of dealing drugs has been sentenced to a lengthy stint in federal prison.

Arthur Miles, 48, was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison after being convicted by a jury of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine while also being a felon illegally in possession of firearms.

According to the Department of Justice, Miles has an extensive criminal history with drug dealing stretching back to 1992. Since then, Miles has been convicted of eight felonies and nine misdemeanors. Some of his previous convictions include dealing cocaine and marijuana along with resisting law enforcement.

Court documents reveal that when Miles was arrested on May 1, 2021, officers searched his residence and discovered 275 grams of meth, 124 grams of cocaine, over 12,000 pills containing meth, $10,800 in cash and two firearms.

Court records reveal that after his arrest in May 2021, Miles was released from custody while awaiting trial. While on pretrial release, Miles was again arrested for possessing meth with intent to sell the drugs.

As part of his sentencing, Miles will be ordered to serve five years on probation after he is released from federal prison.