INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile male is in “extremely” critical condition after being shot in Indy.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers were called around 7:30 p.m. Monday to the 3000 block of Shellbark Drive for a person shot. This is near the intersection of E. 30th Street and N. German Church Road on the far east side.

Initially, IMPD said that a male shooting victim was found awake and breathing with an unknown condition. On scene, police said that the victim, a juvenile male, was in “extremely critical condition”.

