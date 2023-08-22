INDIANAPOLIS – A man accused of shooting and killing a Dollar Tree employee in May is not competent to stand trial.

That was the determination of the court following a hearing on Monday. The judge ordered 21-year-old Jalen Thomas to go to the state hospital, according to court records.

Lawrence police responded to the Dollar Tree located at 10555 Pendleton Pike around 1:30 p.m. on May 8. They found 25-year-old Jasmine Bennett had been shot. She died later that night.

Police arrested Thomas, a former employee at the location, in connection with the shooting. They believe he targeted Bennett. Thomas had been fired in March after being accused of stealing from the store.

After his arrest, Thomas told police he was angry at Bennett because she refused to exchange some merchandise with him weeks earlier. He then bought a gun, according to court documents.

Thomas had also been upset with Bennett’s mother, a manager at a different Dollar Tree store, because of a dispute over work hours. He’s charged with murder and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

According to court records, Thomas is scheduled for a status conference on Nov. 27.