INDIANAPOLIS — A man who police say fired shots last summer inside a south side Walmart has been sentenced to three years in prison.

21-year-old Kevonta Anderson was sentenced to three years Friday in Marion County Superior Court on charges of criminal recklessness where a defendant shoots a firearm in a building and carrying a handgun without a license.

The charges stem from a shooting incident that happened around 7 p.m. on July 29, 2021, at the Walmart located at 7245 U.S. 31 South, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators believe there was a disturbance between several people inside the store before two of them pulled guns on each other. One of those individuals then fired multiple shots, police said, none of which hit anyone.

Police later identified Anderson as the suspected shooter. Anderson was arrested later at a separate location on initial charges of criminal recklessness and carrying a handgun without a license.

A 16-year-old male suspect who IMPD said had a stolen handgun was detained on the scene of the shooting. The juvenile was arrested for dangerous possession of a firearm and criminal recklessness.