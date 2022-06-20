INDIANAPOLIS — A man is facing a murder charge after his cellmate at the Marion County Adult Detention Center was found dead Sunday night.

Just after 10 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to 695 Justice Way.

Detectives were notified that 36-year-old Charles Barron Jr. was found dead inside his cell. IMPD said Barron’s death was “suspicious,” and Barron’s cellmate — 25-year-old D’Angelo Smith — was detained.

Police arrested Smith on a charge of murder.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact cause and manner of death. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final decision on charges.

Anyone with information about this incident should call detective Christopher Higgins at the IMPD Aggravated Assault Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Christopher.Higgins@indy.gov. The public can also submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.