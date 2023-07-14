INDIANAPOLIS — The man accused of killing Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm during an escape attempt this week made his first court appearance after being charged.

Cameras were allowed into court for that hearing.

Escorting Orlando Mitchell into court with his hands cuffed behind his back, a dozen sheriff’s deputies were in the courtroom as special judge Mark Smith informed Mitchell of his rights and the reasons the prosecutor is seeking the death penalty in his case.

Although the initial hearing was held in Marion County, to avoid any conflicts of interest, a judge from Hendricks County is overseeing the case.

Mitchell showed no emotion during the hearing and never said more than “yes sir” or “no sir.”

“Do you have any questions about the advisement of rights, the charges, the ranges of penalties or anything else here today?” asked Smith.

“No sir,” Mitchell responded.

Court records claim Mitchell stepped out of a jail transport van on Monday and used his handcuff chain to break Durm’s neck.

After that fatal attack, Mitchell then allegedly stole and crashed the transport van trying to escape.

“So there’s no question what happened, happened,” Attorney Jeff Mendes said. “The situation now goes to the next level of trying to defend this individual so he’s not put to death.”

Mendes isn’t connected to the case, but he came to court to watch Mitchell’s initial hearing.

Mendes says because Durm’s murder was caught on camera, the facts are nearly impossible to dispute.

He expects Mitchell’s attorneys to instead focus on avoiding a death sentence, and even if Mitchell is convicted, the appeals process may take several years to be resolved.

“So the bottom line is a case like this will take, before he’s done with all his appeals, I’d say it’ll be seven to 10 years,” said Mendes.

For the initial hearing, Mitchell was represented by the same attorney who is defending him against charges he shot his child’s mother to death outside a daycare last year.

That case is why Mitchell was in jail prior to Durm’s death.

The judge did set a pretrial date for September, but with this being a death penalty case, no trial date has been set.