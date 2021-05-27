Man arrested after allegedly stealing FedEx vehicle at Noblesville gas station, leading police on chase

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly stole a FedEx vehicle at a Noblesville gas station and led police on a chase before he crashed in Carmel, according to the Noblesville Police Department.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Noblesville police were called to the Speedway gas station at 510 Westfield

Road in response to a report of a stolen FedEx vehicle.

Officers were quickly able to find the vehicle based on information provided to the Hamilton County Communications Center. Police say when they tried to pull over the vehicle, the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued.

Officers from NPD and the Carmel Police Department were able to apprehend the driver near the intersection of 116th Street and Keystone Avenue in Carmel after the suspect “lost control of the stolen vehicle,” Noblesville police explained.

Police say no other crashes or injuries were reported.

The suspect — identified as 32-year-old Benjamin A. Manderfeld — was booked at the Hamilton County Jail on the following preliminary charges:

Felony vehicle theft

Felony resisting law enforcement

Misdemeanor reckless driving

Misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident