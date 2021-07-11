Man arrested after deadly stabbing on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was stabbed to death Saturday night on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 9:30 p.m., police were called to the 7100 block of Constitution Drive.

Officers arrived to find a woman who had been stabbed. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested 25-year-old Jhabriel Rhaqwon Munoz on a preliminary murder charge.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).