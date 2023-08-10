INDIANAPOLIS — A 39-year-old man has been charged with murder in relation to the shooting of a 30-year-old woman in the near west side of Indianapolis in February.

According to court documents filed on Monday in Marion County Superior Court, Troy Briscoe was charged with one count of murder and another count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony.

A news release from the IMPD states that Briscoe was served an arrest warrant in relation to the homicide on Tuesday. Briscoe was already being held at the Marion County Criminal Justice Center on unrelated charges.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a home in the 3500 block of W 12th Street on Feb. 13 where they found 30-year-old Sabrina Cowan who had been shot. According to previous reports, officials initially believed it was a medical condition but found she had been shot when she got to the hospital. Cowan was later pronounced dead.

Court documents state that neighbors said at the time that they “heard a loud boom sound and then heard someone screaming.” When detectives interviewed a friend of Cowan’s, they said that Cowan’s boyfriend, which they identified as “Breezy” and later as Briscoe, was “violent and had threatened to kill Sabrina before.”

On the scene, detectives found a fired shell casing, as well as a pair of glasses and several Budweiser beer bottles. Video surveillance from a neighbor also showed a man running out of the home, get into a white vehicle and “speed away at a high rate of speed” around 9:25 p.m. that evening. Surveillance also showed officers responding to the scene.

Through surveillance of Briscoe’s apartment complex, detectives saw Briscoe coming out of the suspected apartment and confirmed his identification. The documents state that he was then detained and transported for questioning, but declined to answer questions.

Witnesses told police that Briscoe and Cowan’s relationship had a violent history. They told officers of a specific incident on New Year’s Eve 2022 where Briscoe allegedly pulled a firearm on Cowan and threatened to shoot her. Police also used social media to determine that Briscoe was wearing a pair of glasses, like the glasses collected on the scene.

According to court records, Briscoe’s pretrial conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Oct. 10 and Briscoe’s jury trial is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 16.