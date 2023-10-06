GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Richmond man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly exposed himself to people at a Greenfield Walmart last month.

According to a news release from the Greenfield Police Department, 61-year-old Charles Moore was charged with public indecency, a Level 6 felony, after he exposed his genitals to people at Walmart on Sept. 23. Moore was arrested on Wednesday.

Greenfield police previously asked the public for help in identifying Moore through surveillance footage captured in Walmart. Officials said community members submitted tips through the tip411 anonymous tip platform.

Officials said that the department has used the service for multiple cases, stating that three missing persons cases have been cleared after tips were sent in.

