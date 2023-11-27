INDIANAPOLIS — A 31-year-old man was arrested at a Castleton indoor playground after witnesses, including children, saw him fondling himself in a ball pit.

According to court documents, filed on Thursday in Marion County, the man was charged with one count of public indecency, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to an indoor playground in Castleton on a report of “trouble with (a) person.”

When police arrived, they detained the man, who reportedly was fondling himself in the children’s play area. The documents said that officers communicated with the man through a language line.

Officers said that the man was caught fondling himself and staff had attempted to pull him out of the ball pit area. The documents reported that the man attempted to run after getting out of the ball pit and fell.

The man told officers that he was “sorry” and he did not want his wife to know about the incident, according to the documents.

According to court documents, an initial hearing in this case is scheduled for Dec. 11.