INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been arrested in relation to a late November shooting at a pub in the Broad Ripple neighborhood of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Monday that 22-year-old Dreon Savage has been arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and criminal recklessness.

According to previous reports, an employee was shot during an incident in the early morning of Nov. 28 at Connor’s Pub in Broad Ripple. IMPD officials confirmed at the time that the employee was in stable condition.

This comes after a shooting occurred just outside of Connor’s Pub in October 2019. According to previous reports, 36-year-old Al Hayes was killed during the shooting during the incident.

In February 2020, Curtis Baker was arrested in Michigan in relation to the incident. Baker was found guilty of murder in the case and was sentenced to 80 years in prison in 2022.