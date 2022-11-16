INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis made an arrest in a deadly shooting on the east side.

IMPD arrested 46-year-old Anvictor Butler for his alleged involvement in Tuesday’s homicide at Southeastern Avenue and S. Emerson Avenue.

Witnesses said the suspect shot the victim as he was driving away from him. The victim, later identified as 30-year-old Dustin Alan Phipps, then crashed through a fence and into a tree.

Phipps was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased by medical staff. The coroner’s office has not released a cause of death.