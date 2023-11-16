MARION, Ind. — A man is facing several charges after being accused of shooting and killing another man in Marion Wednesday evening

Keegan Mills, 25, of Kokomo, was arrested on charges of murder, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm.

On Nov. 15, the Marion Police and Grant County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 700 block of S. Miller Ave. on a shooting call. When officers arrived, they located a female who stated that her boyfriend had been shot and later found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators said the man was transported to a nearby hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Marion Police Department or Crime Stoppers.