INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a man for his alleged role in a murder that took place on Christmas Eve.

Jerry Phillips, 29, was arrested for homicide by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department East District that occurred in the 4100 block of N. Mitthoefer Rd. on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, at 7 p.m.

According to police reporting, officers responded to a walk-in person shot at a fire station. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. Emergency medical crews responded and transported the individual to the hospital.

The victim was later pronounced deceased by medical staff.

During the investigation, authorities found information that led them to believe the shooting incident occurred near the 9900 block of E 38th St. Further evidence led officers to think Phillips was a suspect in the case.

Phillips was arrested on Jan. 4, 2024, without incident.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Detective Matthew Melkey at 317-327-3475 or e-mail Matthew. Melkey@indot.gov.