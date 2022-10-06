INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement in the homicide of 52-year-old Pamela Garruto on September 11.

Just before 11 p.m., IMPD was dispatched to East 34th Street and Brouse Avenue on report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located an adult male and an adult female who had injuries consistent of gunshot wound(s).

When EMS arrived, they pronounced the female deceased at the scene while the male was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

On Tuesday, IMPD arrested 34-year-old Erik Hale for his alleged involvement in the death of Pamela Garruto.

Hale has been charged with the following:

Murder

Aggravated Battery

Robbery

Criminal Recklessness

Possession of a Handgun by a Felon