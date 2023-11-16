INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested after being accused of hitting a pedestrian while driving while intoxicated on the city’s east side.

Samuel Crowther was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor.

According to court documents, officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 7900 block of Timber Ridge Road on Nov. 13 around 6:30 p.m. in reference to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian struck.

When officers arrived, they located a man lying in the 1900 block of North Franklin Road, suffering an injury to his head. He was transported to a nearby hospital in serious but stable condition.

Crowther was also transported to a hospital for a blood draw.

Court documents revealed that the victim and his son were trying to push his disabled pickup truck into the driveway. The victim said they had tried to stop traffic and had the flashers on.

The victim also said he waved at the van Crowther was reportedly driving, trying to get him to stop. The van was reportedly at an angle as they were pushing the truck into the driveway. They said the other traffic lanes had stopped, but the van was driving by.

Officers detected signs of impairment in Crowther before being transported to the hospital. In addition, officers administered several field sobriety tests, which he failed, according to court documents.

Crowther made his first court appearance Thursday morning.