HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A man and an unidentified juvenile have been arrested in connection to January arson in Arcadia.

An arrest warrant was issued for Corbin Lee Messer on Thursday, Feb. 17.

He has been charged with several felonies related to an arson on Jan. 21 in Arcadia.

Arcadia fire (Photo courtesy of Jackson Township Fire Department Hamilton County Facebook)

At last check, Messer is in custody at the Hamilton County jail. The unidentified juvenile has been detained at the Hamilton County Juvenile Services Center.