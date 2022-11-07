The scene of the shooting at 1701 E. 25th Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a 35-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting outside of a church Saturday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) arrested Stefen Lowe, 35 for his alleged involvement.

Police were called to the Oasis of Hope Baptist Church at 1701 E. 25th Street just before 1 p.m. Saturday and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Online records show a funeral service had taken place before the shooting.

After investigating the scene, police detained Lowe in the 7500 block of Harcourt Road. He was then arrested on a count of murder.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a final charging decision.