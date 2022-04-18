LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence police arrested a man Friday in connection with the death of his roommate, whose body was found last month in a wooded area near Fort Harrison State Park.

Dawaun Lewis, age 26, is facing a charge of murder.

On March 17, a man walking his dog discovered the body of 43-year-old William Romero on Trilobi Drive near Lee Road, according to authorities. The Marion County Coroner’s Office determined Romero’s cause of death was by gunshot and the manner of death to be homicide.

Police said a search warrant executed at Romero and Lewis’ home, located in the 5300 block of Wheel Estates East Drive in Lawrence, “led to the development of evidence implicating Lewis’ involvement in Romero’s death.”

Romero had recently moved to the Indianapolis area from Panama City Beach, Florida, police added.