KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police have arrested a man accused of taking part in the beating and robbing of a man on one of the city’s walkway trails.

Dayton Thompson, age 21, was arrested Tuesday on charges of robbery and resisting arrest. He also had warrants for escape and aggravated battery, police said.

The Kokomo Police Department said a 26-year-old was beaten and robbed between 2 and 3 a.m. Tuesday along the Industrial Heritage Trail while walking home from a bar. He was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo before being transported to an Indianapolis hospital with multiple fractures to the head and face, per KPD.

Police said a trail surveillance camera recorded the incident, and three males were identified as suspects.

Officers found Thompson at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Highland Park and arrested him after a short foot chase.

An investigation into this case remains ongoing.

Anyone with additional information should call detective Drew Wallsmith at 765-456-7388 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. The public can also submit anonymous tips with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 and may be eligible for a reward.