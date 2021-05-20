Man arrested in connection with several Indianapolis robberies

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say a man is in custody following several robberies in Indianapolis.

Kristopher Ogden, 25, faces charges including one count of corrupt business influence and five counts of robbery.

The investigation began on Jan. 18 when Indianapolis police and federal authorities began looking into a series of robberies on the east and southeast sides of the city.

Detectives learned an orange Pontiac Grand Am was used in the crimes. During a DUI investigation on Jan. 29, officers encountered a vehicle matching that description. Ogden was arrested for DUI and a search of his vehicle was conducted under a search warrant.

Police say several pieces of evidence allegedly linking Ogden to the robberies was located, along with a single-shot black powder pistol.

Ogden later turned himself in on an arrest warrant related to the following robberies:

Family Dollar at 5220 English Avenue

Family Dollar at 3522 E. Raymond Street

Dollar General at 8760 Southeastern Avenue

Dollar General at 2182 N. Mitthoefer Road

Dollar General at 5210 English Avenue