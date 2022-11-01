INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a man for his suspected role in a double shooting that killed one man and injured a woman on Friday, Oct. 28.

IMPD’s homicide detectives arrested Raymond Gilder, 31. He’s accused of pulling the trigger in a deadly shooting in the 5100 block of E. 38th Street just before 3:30 p.m.

Police found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in a parking lot at that address.

Raymond Gilder booking photo

The man, Randall Shields, was pronounced deceased by staff after being rushed to the hospital. The woman survived the shooting.

As police investigated, they learned Raymond Gilder had been shot in the 5200 block of Butler Terrace. He was taken to the hospital in “stable condition.”

Detectives believed the two incidents were connected and identified Gilder as a suspect in the double shooting. He was arrested after being released from the hospital.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision.