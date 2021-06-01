Man arrested in Greenwood shooting

Indianapolis Area Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Xavier Arnold

GREENWOOD, Ind.– A man was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting in Greenwood.

Police responded to an apartment complex in the 800 block of Alice Lane around 10:30 a.m. Monday on a report of a person shot.

Investigators say a man was shot in the chest by a neighbor over “an ongoing civil matter.” The victim was transported to the hospital by a relative. That vehicle was intercepted by Greenwood police and an ambulance to complete the transport.

Police said the victim is in “stable” condition.

The suspect, 21-year-old Xavier Arnold of Greenwood, was taken into custody at the scene on a preliminary charge of attempted murder.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News