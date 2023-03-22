MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Tuesday after finding Xanax, methamphetamine, MDMA and fentanyl during an investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were investigating a “suspicious vehicle” near West State Road 45 and South Leonard Springs Road.

The driver of the vehicle, Jeremy Tarter, was reportedly found with more than “100 Xanax bars, over 23 grams of methamphetamine, and smaller quantities of both MDMA and fentanyl.”

He was arrested on numerous preliminary drug charges. A passenger was also arrested on two felony arrest warrants.